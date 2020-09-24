Former figure skater Adam Schmidt reaches settlement with ice arena in Richard Callaghan sex abuse case

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Former figure skater Adam Schmidt has reached a $1.75 million settlement with Onyx Ice Arena, according to Schmidt.

Last year, Schmidt filed a lawsuit alleging that longtime U.S. figure skating coach Richard Callaghan sexually abused him for two years.

Schmidt trained with Callaghan at the Detroit Skating Club in Bloomfield Township and the Onyx Ice Arena in Rochester. He said the abuse began in 1999, when he was just 14 years old.

Callaghan was banned for life by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, a watchdog for U.S. Olympic sports organizations. He was ruled permanently ineligible for violations, including alleged sexual misconduct involving a minor.

Callaghan had first been suspended in March 2018 while an investigation was conducted into allegations made against him more than 20 years prior.

Callaghan has denied the allegations and Onyx did not admit any wrongdoing.

