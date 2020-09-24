77ºF

Redford Township police looking for missing 73-year-old woman who is ‘at risk’

Coffey was last seen in the area of 5 Mile and Telegraph roads

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Redford Township police are looking for a missing 73-year-old woman who they said is “at risk.”

Lois Coffey is described by police as a Black woman who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. A picture was not provided.

Coffey was last seen wearing a black Nike Jacket and black leggings. She was last seen in the area of 5 Mile and Telegraph roads.

She left home on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2551.

