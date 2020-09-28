West Branch man arrested for possession, distribution of child sexually abusive material

WEST BRANCH, Mich. – Officials announced the arrest of Samuel David Neva, 24 of West Branch, for possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

Police said Neva turned himself in after digital evidence was seized from the home. Police said the investigation was launched after “it was learned” that Neva was viewing child sexually abusive materials on the internet.

Neva was charged with six counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, four counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, five counts of distributing child sexually abusive material, and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Neva was arraigned in 82nd District Court on Thursday, Sept. 24.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has a list of resources available. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources.

If you have information regarding possible child exploitation, you can report it here.