Thanksgiving during pandemic: Here’s which activities are considered high, low, moderate risk

CDC releases guidelines for celebrating Thanksgiving during COVID-19 pandemic

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A Thanksgiving turkey. (WDIV)

Like so many other holidays throughout 2020, Thanksgiving will be celebrated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on everyone’s mind.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has separated possible Thanksgiving activities into three categories: Low, moderate and high risk.

You can see how the activities are categorized below.

Lower risk

  • Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household.
  • Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others.
  • Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family.
  • Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday.
  • Watching sports events, parades and movies from home.

Moderate risk

  • Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community.
    • Lower your risk by following CDC’s recommendations on hosting gatherings or cookouts.
  • Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing.
  • Attending a small outdoor sporting events with safety precautions in place.

Higher risk

  • Going shopping in crowded stores around the holidays.
  • Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race.
  • Attending crowded parades.
  • Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors.
  • Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household.

Click here to view the CDC’s full breakdown of holiday recommendations.

