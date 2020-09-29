Thanksgiving during pandemic: Here’s which activities are considered high, low, moderate risk

Like so many other holidays throughout 2020, Thanksgiving will be celebrated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on everyone’s mind.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has separated possible Thanksgiving activities into three categories: Low, moderate and high risk.

You can see how the activities are categorized below.

Lower risk

Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household.

Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others.

Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family.

Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday.

Watching sports events, parades and movies from home.

Moderate risk

Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community. Lower your risk by following CDC’s recommendations on hosting gatherings or cookouts.

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing.

Attending a small outdoor sporting events with safety precautions in place.

Higher risk

Going shopping in crowded stores around the holidays.

Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race.

Attending crowded parades.

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors.

Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household.

