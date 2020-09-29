Thanksgiving during pandemic: Here’s which activities are considered high, low, moderate risk

Like so many other holidays throughout 2020, Thanksgiving will be celebrated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on everyone’s mind.
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has separated possible Thanksgiving activities into three categories: Low, moderate and high risk.
You can see how the activities are categorized below.
Lower risk
- Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household.
- Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others.
- Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family.
- Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday.
- Watching sports events, parades and movies from home.
Moderate risk
- Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community.
- Lower your risk by following CDC’s recommendations on hosting gatherings or cookouts.
- Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing.
- Attending a small outdoor sporting events with safety precautions in place.
Higher risk
- Going shopping in crowded stores around the holidays.
- Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race.
- Attending crowded parades.
- Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors.
- Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household.
