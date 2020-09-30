58ºF

NBC’s Lester Holt is coming to Detroit for Nightly News ‘Across America’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Lester Holt attends the TIME 100 Gala Red Carpet at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)
Lester Holt and NBC News will be coming to Detroit next week.

Starting Oct. 5, the next edition of Nightly News “Across America” rolls out. Lester Holt will broadcast live each evening from four key battleground states, including Michigan.

He’ll be on the ground, talking to the people who live there, about the important issues impacting their lives.

The schedule right now is:

  • Monday – Miami
  • Tuesday – Milwaukee
  • Wednesday – Detroit
  • Thursday – Scranton

Nightly News will feature stories on a variety of topics, including the election, COVID-19, and racial justice.

Nightly News Across America
Nightly News Across America (NBC)

