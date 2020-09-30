NBC’s Lester Holt is coming to Detroit for Nightly News ‘Across America’

Lester Holt and NBC News will be coming to Detroit next week.

Starting Oct. 5, the next edition of Nightly News “Across America” rolls out. Lester Holt will broadcast live each evening from four key battleground states, including Michigan.

He’ll be on the ground, talking to the people who live there, about the important issues impacting their lives.

The schedule right now is:

Monday – Miami

Tuesday – Milwaukee

Wednesday – Detroit

Thursday – Scranton

Nightly News will feature stories on a variety of topics, including the election, COVID-19, and racial justice.