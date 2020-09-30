What to know before making holiday plans during coronavirus pandemic

DETROIT – The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has changed the world of travel. Despite the challenge, many are focused on getting away for the holidays.

There are steps to take before you book a trip. Millions of people are expected to be traveling. So, if you’re looking to book a flight or get a deal -- you need to act fast.

The travel industry has taken an enormous hit because of the ongoing pandemic. Many people will still try to get away to visit family or friends -- or just go somewhere warmer.

Because of the pandemic space is limited on planes and at resorts. If you’re planning your Christmas vacation, plan it as soon as possible.

