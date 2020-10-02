10 Michigan businesses fined for serious violations of coronavirus protocols

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Michigan officials have fined 10 businesses between $400 and $6,300 for serious violations of coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued COVID-19 “general duty” citations to 10 businesses for failing to protect workers and follow workplace guidelines, according to the state.

Companies get 15 business days to contest the violations. Otherwise, employers have to prove to MIOSHA that the issues have been corrected.

Here are the companies, the fine amounts and details about the violations.

Cops and Doughnuts

Location: Bay City, Michigan

Fine: $1,500

Reason for inspection: Complaints

No preparedness and response plan.

Failed to train employees on COVID-19.

Failed to conduct daily self-screening protocols for COVID-19.

Didn’t place posters in the languages common in the employee population that encourage them to stay home when sick and to use proper hand hygiene practices.

Failed to enforce social distancing.

Assumed patrons who weren’t wearing masks had medical justification.

Tel-12 Cloverleaf BP Inc.

Location: 28995 Telegraph Road in Southfield

Fine: $2,100

Reason for inspection: The COVID-19 Retail State Emphasis Program

No preparedness and response plan.

Didn’t require masks for employees when social distancing wasn’t possible.

Failed to conduct daily self-screening protocols for COVID-19.

City of Port Huron

Location: Port Huron

Fine: $6,300

Reason for inspection: Complaint

Didn’t require masks for employees when social distancing wasn’t possible.

Failed to conduct daily self-screening protocols for COVID-19.

Failed to train employees on COVID-19.

Failed to maintain records of the daily self-screening protocols.

Madco Truck Plaza Inc.

Location: Romulus

Fine: $400

Reason for inspection: The COVID-19 Retail State Emphasis Program

No preparedness and response plan.

Failed to train employees on COVID-19.

Failed to properly clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces.

Failed to conduct daily self-screening protocols for COVID-19.

No on-site supervisor to monitor COVID-19 control strategies.

Lack of social distancing.

Failed to post signs at store entrances.

Saginaw Housing Commission

Location: Saginaw, Michigan

Fine: $500

Reason for inspection: Complaint

Failed to conduct daily self-screening protocols for COVID-19.

Failed to properly clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces.

Hertz

Location: 8600 Garfield Road in Freeland, Michigan

Fine: $6,300

Reason for inspection: Complaint

No preparedness and response plan.

Failed to install physical barriers at service counters.

Failed to conduct daily self-screening protocols for COVID-19.

Failed to train employees on COVID-19.

Didn’t require facial coverings.

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. -- Wendy’s #202

Location: 18001 East Nine Mile Road in Eastpointe

Fine: $4,000

Reason for inspection: Complaint

Failed to conduct daily self-screening protocols for COVID-19.

Didn’t require masks for employees when social distancing wasn’t possible.

Failed to train employees on COVID-19.

No on-site supervisor to monitor COVID-19 control strategies.

Brandon Martinez

Location: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Fine: $2,100

Reason for inspection: Programmed inspection at Plainwell, Michigan, job site

Didn’t require masks for employees when social distancing wasn’t possible.

Failed to train employees on COVID-19.

No preparedness and response plan.

Musselman Home Improvements, LLC

Location: Kalmazoo, Michigan

Fine: $2,100

Reason for inspection: Programmed inspection at Mattawan, Michigan, job site

Didn’t require masks for employees when social distancing wasn’t possible.

Failed to train employees on COVID-19.

No preparedness and response plan.

Merlo Construction Company, Inc.

Location: Milford

Fine: $5,600

Reason for inspection: Programmed inspection at Livonia job site

Didn’t require masks for employees when social distancing wasn’t possible.

Failed to train employees on COVID-19.

No preparedness and response plan.

