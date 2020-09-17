19 Michigan businesses fined for serious coronavirus (COVID-19) workplace violations

Officials have fined 19 Michigan businesses for “serious violations” of coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols in the workplace.

LAST MONTH: Here’s what 6 businesses did to get fined thousands for breaking COVID-19 protocols

According to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, these businesses failed to uphold safety and health workplace guidelines, potentially putting workers in harm’s way.

“The MIOSHA investigations determined that these employers were not taking precautions to protect employees and their communities from the spread of COVID-19,” MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman said. “Failure to follow guidelines puts everyone at risk and these citations are meant to reiterate the employer’s responsibility to protect their employees.”

The MIOSHA “general duty” clause requires employers to provide a workplace that is free from recognized hazards that are causing, or are likely to cause, death or serious physical harm to employees.

A general duty clause citation carries a fine of up to $7,000.

Inspectors determined 19 companies allegedly committed serious violations by failing to implement necessary precautions to protect employees from contracting COVID-19.

The companies will have 15 work days to contest the violations and penalties, which include suggestions to fix the hazards to protect employees.

Here are the 19 companies that were cited

American Eagle Home Improvement

Location: Bangor, Michigan

The business was fined $2,100 for violations including lack of social distancing and failure to use masks or face coverings.

A regular programmed inspection was done at a Mattawan, Michigan, job site.

Click here to view the full citation document.

Belle Tire

Location: 50720 Van Dyke in Shelby Township

Belle Tire was fined $7,000 for failing to require face coverings when social distance could not be maintained. The company did not have a preparedness and response plan and it did not train employees on COVID-19.

An inspection was performed due to complaints about employees not wearing masks.

Click here to view the full citation document.

Americus Grill

Location: Brighton

Americus Grill was fined $400 because it did not designate a workplace COVID-19 supervisor, follow the preparedness and response plan or install physical barriers at the cash register and host stand, where six feet of distance could not be maintained.

The business did not post signs, conduct daily health screenings, including questionnaires, or train employees.

An inspection was done after a complaint.

Click here to view the full citation document.

Dave’s Glass Service

Location: Kalamazoo

Dave’s Glass Service was fined $2,100 for not requiring face coverings, the lack of a preparedness and response plan and having employees that weren’t trained on COVID-19 guidelines.

A regular programmed inspection was done at a Portage job site.

Click here to view the full citation document.

ABSR, Inc., Story Roofing Company

Location: Buckley, Michigan

The company was fined $4,200 because it didn’t require masks or have a preparedness and response plan, officials said. Employees were not trained on COVID-19 guidelines.

A regular programmed inspection was done at a Traverse City job site.

Click here to view the full citation document.

B D Construction

Location: Pontiac

B D Construction was fined $2,100 for failing to require face coverings and maintain social distance where possible.

There was no preparedness and response plan, and employees weren’t trained on COVID-19, according to authorities.

A regular programmed inspection was initiated at an Ann Arbor job site.

Click here to view the full citation document.

Daniel Sanchez

Location: Plainwell, Michigan

The residential construction company based in Marietta, Georgia, was fined $2,100 for failing to require face coverings and maintain social distance where possible.

There was no preparedness and response plan, and employees weren’t trained on COVID-19, according to authorities.

The inspection was a programmed planned inspection, officials said.

Click here to view the full citation document.

D&D Roofing 4G

Location: Fremont, Michigan

The business was fined $2,800 because there was no preparedness and response plan, and employees weren’t trained on COVID-19, according to authorities.

A regular programmed inspection was done at a Saint Ignace, Michigan, job site.

Click here to view the full citation document.

Fresh Pak

Location: Detroit

The produce packing facility was fined $4,900 for failing to require face coverings when social distancing wasn’t possible.

Officials said Fresh Pak didn’t provide cleaning supplies for high-touch surfaces or post signs, markings or barriers at the time clock. The business failed to maintain/retain documentation for training, entry screening and contact tracing, authorities said.

An inspection was performed after a complaint.

Click here to view the full citation document.

Gillespie Roofing

Location: Lansing

Gillespie Roofing was fined $2,100 for failing to require face coverings and maintain social distance where possible.

There was no preparedness and response plan, and employees weren’t trained on COVID-19, according to authorities.

A regular programmed inspection was done at a Grand Ledge, Michigan, job site.

Click here to view the full citation document.

Home Depot

Location: 25451 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn Heights

Home Depot was fined $4,000 for failing to designate a COVID-19 workplace supervisor, conduct daily health screenings and maintain/retain documentation for screenings.

The business also failed to require face coverings, officials said.

An inspection was done after a complaint.

Click here to view the full citation document.

Nain Construction

Location: Grand Rapids

The business was fined $2,100 for failing to require masks when social distancing wasn’t possible.

There was no preparedness and response plan, and employees weren’t trained on COVID-19, according to authorities. Nain Construction didn’t maintain/retain documentation for daily health screenings, officials said.

A regular programmed inspection was performed at a Plainwell, Michigan, job site.

Click here to view the full citation document.

Pilot Company

Location: 6158 New US 223 Ottawa Lake, Michigan

The fuel supplier was fined $3,500 because there was no preparedness and response plan, and employees weren’t trained on COVID-19, according to officials.

It also failed to conduct daily health screenings and maintain records.

The inspection was initiated as part of the State Emphasis Program for retail business.

Click here to view the full citation document.

A&S Warren Foods Inc, Shoppers Market Warren

Location: Warren

The company was fined $1,500 because there was no preparedness and response plan, and there were no records of employees being trained on COVID-19, according to officials.

It also failed to conduct daily health screenings and post signs at entrances.

The inspection was initiated as part of the State Emphasis Program for retail business.

Click here to view the full citation document.

Valentin Roofing

Location: Kalamazoo

Valentin Roofing was fined $2,100 for failing to require face coverings and maintain social distance where possible.

There was no preparedness and response plan, and employees weren’t trained on COVID-19, according to authorities.

A regular programmed inspection was performed at a Plainwell job site.

Click here to view the full citation document.

West Olive Nursery

Location: West Olive, Michigan

The plant center and greenhouse location was fined $2,100 for failing to require face coverings and maintain social distance where possible.

There was no preparedness and response plan or daily health screenings, and employees weren’t trained on COVID-19, according to authorities.

Officials specified that no other penalties were issued.

The inspection was initiated as a programmed planned inspection, authorities said.

Click here to view the full citation document.

GVC Painting Co.

Location: Milford

The company was fined $2,100 for failing to require face coverings and maintain social distance where possible.

There was no preparedness and response plan, and employees weren’t trained on COVID-19, according to authorities.

A regular programmed inspection was done at an Ann Arbor job site.

Click here to view the full citation document.

Kauffman Construction

Location: Newaygo, Michigan

Kauffman Construction was fined $2,100 for failing to require face coverings and maintain social distance where possible.

There was no preparedness and response plan, and employees weren’t trained on COVID-19, according to authorities.

A regular programmed inspection was performed at a Twin Lake, Michigan, job site.

Click here to view the full citation document.

Riverfront Animal Hospital

Location: Lansing

The business was fined $2,100 for failing to require face masks was social distancing wasn’t possible, designate a COVID-19 workplace supervisor and conduct daily health screenings.

No signs were posted, and the company didn’t have a preparedness and response plan, according to officials.

An inspection was done after a complaint.

Click here to view the full citation document.