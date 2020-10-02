12-year-old Michigan boy pursues dream of racing professionally

DETROIT – While most 12-year-olds are busy riding bikes and playing with their friends -- Keegan Sobilo is busy going fast.

Four years before he can get a driver’s license, Keegan is already behind the wheel of a race car. He’s chasing his dreams.

He has been racing for more than half of his young life. He fell in love with racing when he started watching NASCAR. When he was 8 years old he started racing mini cup cars.

His mother, Hillary Sobilo, said she was very nervous every time he went on track.

“He’s got a talent for it. Cautious on the track, but aggressive when he needs to be,” she said.

Now, the 12-year-old is racing around quarter mile tracks at 80 miles per hour almost every weekend.

This year Keegan moved up to full size cars and even though the coronavirus pandemic limited the number of races, Keegan had a great 2020 racing season. He was even named rookie of the year.

