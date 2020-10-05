Macomb County executive urges court to clarify extent and effective date of decision on emergency powers

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Macomb County Executive, Mark Hackel, released the following statement on last Friday’s Michigan Supreme Court decision striking down a 1945 law regarding the governor’s emergency powers.

Hackel says it has created a lot of confusion about the enforceability of the executive orders issued by the governor under that law, and whether local health departments would now have to begin issuing their own health orders.

The statement read, "Today we learned that Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Director Robert Gordon filed a motion with the Michigan Supreme Court requesting that they clarify the effective date of their October 2nd ruling. The Governor also noted that several Orders had been issued under the authority of state departments and were not nullified by the Supreme Court decision.

Unless contrary direction is received, Macomb County will continue to operate as it did before the Court made its decision. The County will also continue to urge compliance with CDC guidelines, which include wearing masks in public, frequent hand washing, social distancing and staying home if you are ill.

As County Executive, I encourage the Supreme Court to clarify the extent and effective date of their decision. If local health orders do become necessary, Macomb County will work with the appropriate state and federal health agencies to assure that effective protections are in place to keep our residents healthy and safe."

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 128,923 as of Monday, including 6,816 deaths, state officials report.