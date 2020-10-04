Michigan AG will not enforce governor’s executive orders after court’s ruling on coronavirus emergency powers

DETROIT – Ryan Jarvi, a spokesman for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office issued a statement on her behalf Sunday. The statement comes after the Michigan Supreme Court’s ruling announced Friday that stripped Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of her coronavirus emergency powers.

The statement read, “In light of the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday, the Attorney General will no longer enforce the Governor’s Executive Orders through criminal prosecution. However, her decision is not binding on other law enforcement agencies or state departments with independent enforcement authority. It’s her fervent hope that people continue to abide by the measures that Governor Whitmer put in place - like wearing face masks, adhering to social distancing requirements and staying home when sick - since they’ve proven effective at saving lives. If it weren’t for the Governor’s actions, countless more of our friends, family and neighbors would have been lost to COVID-19. We can respect both the court’s decision and the advice of medical experts by continuing with these important measures voluntarily.”