MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is not just impacting people’s health -- every state in the country is down from its February employment levels.

READ: Why you should care about the American Community Survey

Many people in Metro Detroit have lost their jobs and are struggling to put food on the table. Some people are feeling hopeless.

Macomb Community Action is working to ease the burden. Click here to learn more about the organization.

Watch the video above for the full story