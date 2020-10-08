Focus: HOPE to host Eleanor’s Virtual March 4 HOPE – Presented by WDIV-Local 4

It’s time for change – join us from wherever you are to march for HOPE on Sunday.

Join us in working to build a metropolitan community where all people may live in freedom, harmony, trust and affection – and by marching, commit to taking intelligent and practical action to overcome racism, poverty, and injustice.

WDIV-Local 4 is the proud presenting sponsor of Eleanor’s Virtual March 4 Hope on Sunday. Before you go out and walk, you can watch the event on ClickOnDetroit. WDIV Reporter Larry Spruill is the emcee.

Instead of gathering at Focus: HOPE on October 11 for an in-person event, marchers will have the opportunity to support justice and equity in their own communities through a socially-distanced march on a route of your choosing.

March with a friend, a small group, or just by yourself – in your neighborhood, a park, or anywhere you choose (even your treadmill will work!).

While the event has shifted to a virtual march, the opportunity to be part of a community committed to overcoming racism, poverty, and injustice remains the same.

How Does Eleanor’s Virtual March 4 HOPE Work?

Step 1. Register

To get started, register at https://www.focushope.edu/weekend-register/

There is no registration fee or minimum donation required to participate in Eleanor’s Virtual March 4 HOPE.

There can be no change without education followed by action, so through your participation in the activities of this virtual march, you will play an important role in taking steps toward the vision of Focus: HOPE’s founders Fr. William Cunningham and Eleanor Josaitis – opportunity for ALL, and a community where ALL people may live in freedom, harmony, trust, and affection.

Step 2. Learn

As you prepare to March, we encourage you to choose at least one of the activities from the Learn activities you’ll receive by email when you register, and use what you learn to inform what you will march in support of.

Step 3. Act

Through the activities in the Act information you’ll receive by email when you register, you can spread the word about what you’ve learned, and what you’re passionate about!

Step 4. Share Your March

We hope you’ll share your March experience with us!*

– Tag us on Facebook or Instagram (@focushope)

– Use the hashtags #IMarchFor & #March4HOPE

– Email us at communicationsmailbox@focushope.edu

– Text us at 734-743-1061

Please consider sharing why you’re marching with family, friends and your community. You’ll be surprised how much a simple email or social media post can make a difference for a cause you care about.

Visit our website for ideas about how to share!

Step 5. Celebrate!

Know that you’re making a difference in your community, and join us for a Virtual March Celebration on Sunday, October 11, at 1:00 p.m. Registered participants will receive an email the week of the Virtual March Celebration with a link that gives access to join virtually on October 11.

(No in-person event will be held at Focus: HOPE).

We look forward to Marching with you – from wherever you are!

*Be safe while taking photos and videos, and always maintain social distancing guidelines. Please follow local health regulations.

*By submitting your photos to Focus: HOPE via email, text, or by tagging Focus: HOPE on social media, you consent to the photography, audio recording, video recording and its release, publication, exhibition, or reproduction to be used for promotional purposes, advertising, inclusion on websites, social media, or any other purpose by Focus: HOPE and its representatives.

You release Focus: HOPE, its directors, employees, and each and all persons involved from any liability connected with the taking, recording, digitizing, or publication and use of interviews, photographs, computer images, video and/or audio recordings, and you waive all rights to any claims for payment or royalties in connection with any use of these materials.

You also waive any right to inspect or approve any photo, video, or audio recording taken by Focus: HOPE or the person