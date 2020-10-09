Movie theaters, bowling alleys in Michigan get green light to reopen

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Entertainment centers are reopening for the first time since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic first hit.

That means bowling alleys, movie theaters and even trampoline parks have the green light to open again on Friday.

Wonder Lanes in Commerce Township opened back up. Mitchell Augenstein went to practice for the first time since the closure. He’s been in league bowling and admits he needs to improve -- but returning to the bowling alley for him is more about returning to normal.

“I was a senior last year. Missed graduation, prom, and fun stuff -- but it’s good to see something turn back around,” he said.

Brothers Jay and Andy Hodess went out to the bowling alley with their tutor Rachel Rossow. They use bowling as their recreation and therapy. Rossow said their return is a happy moment.

Meantime, just up the street in Waterford workers were getting the MJR Movie Theater for customers.

