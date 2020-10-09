Michigan movie theaters, bowling alleys can reopen today

NOVI, Mich. – After more than six months of being closed, movie theaters and bowling alleys can finally reopen on Friday in Michigan.

But the capacity will be nowhere near pre-COVID-19 numbers.

“It’s going to be a slow rebuild. We don’t expect a full attendance right away -- especially with the capacity restrictions,” said Emagine Entertainmen CEO Anthony Laverde. “But we’re looking forward to 2021. There’s a full slate of films almost every month next year and we will be here ready, willing and able to serve our guests safely.”

Due to capacity restrictions, only 20 people are allowed per 1,000 square feet of space and masks must be worn. This goes for cinemas, bowling alleys and live theater.

There is a max total of 500 people allowed.

The capacity limits means it will be difficult to make a profit, but there will be some cash flow and employees called back to work.

