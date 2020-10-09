'There are good people out there’ -- Boy with special needs in Macomb County surprised with new bike

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A family in Macomb County with a boy with special needs received a big surprise Friday.

In August, a bike was stolen from the family. The bike was custom made for Leland Kraft -- a 12-year-old boy who was born with cerebral palsy -- so he could ride with his sisters.

ORIGINAL STORY: Bike built for boy with cerebral palsy stolen from Shelby Township home

Police helped the Shelby Township family, but the bike was unable to be found. Leland was left without a bike until Variety Children’s Charity of Detroit heard his story and decided to get involved. It too about six weeks for Leland to ride again.

“I’m smiling from ear-to-ear,” said David King, with Variety Children’s Charity of Detroit. “To see him out with his siblings, just being a normal kid -- it’s just an amazing time.”

Jennifer Kraft, Leland’s mom, had the task of keeping the delivery a surprise.

“We’ve been stayin upstairs and building Legos. I was like ‘Let’s go upstairs and build Legos,’” Jennifer Kraft said. “I just wanted him to be surprised because he’s been waiting, because he deserves it.”

And Leland was surprised.

He wasted no time getting to riding -- not even to take off the tags.

His family said the bike is a way back to normalcy and a reminder that even in a year with so much bad, you can always turn to others for a little good.

“It’s been a very ugly year with everything. Everyone is just ripping each other apart,” Jennifer Kraft said. “It’s nice to see that there are good people out there.”

The new bike is adjustable and came with a stand so Leland can use the bike indoors during the winter. The family said that’s going to be a big help in keeping him active when the weather isn’t so nice.

More information on Variety Children’s Charity of Detroit can be found on its official website here.

