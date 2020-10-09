73ºF

Unified sports gains Howell High School national recognition for inclusion

Howell High School named on ESPN’s 2020 Honor Roll

Jamie Edmonds, Sports anchor/reporter

HOWELL, Mich. – Inclusion is a word that’s being used more often and it’s a concept that’s being put into action, especially in schools.

One school is embracing inclusion to strongly that its getting national recognition for it. In Howell the Highlanders have a lot of school spirit and take a lot of pride in including everyone.

Just this week, Howell was one of 36 high schools in the country -- and the only one from Michigan -- to be named to the 2020 ESPN Honor Roll. To be eligible the school has to demonstrate commitment to inclusion by meeting 10 national standards.

Howell now awaits the announcement of ESPN’s top 5 unified champion schools. That decision is made Oct. 12.

