67ºF

Local News

River Rouge police looking for 65-year-old woman missing since Friday

Woman last seen on West Jefferson

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: River Rouge, River Rouge Police Department, News, Local, Local News, Missing, Missing in Michigan, Missing in River Rouge, River Rouge Missing, Missing Person
Police are looking for a 65-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday.
Police are looking for a 65-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday. (River Rouge Police Department)

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – Police are looking for a 65-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday.

Audrey Sims was last seen on West Jefferson in River Rouge. No other details were provided.

Contact police if you have any information.

READ: More missing person coverage

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: