River Rouge police looking for 65-year-old woman missing since Friday

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – Police are looking for a 65-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday.
Audrey Sims was last seen on West Jefferson in River Rouge. No other details were provided.
Contact police if you have any information.
