The U.S. District Court for Eastern Michigan has launched an online help desk to offer the public and lawyers quick access to live assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clerk’s Office and Jury staff can answer questions through the help desk’s chat icon. The icon is located in the lower right corner of the court’s website.

Chat is available from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, except on holidays.