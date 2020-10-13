Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy leaving many Michigan restaurants closed

DETROIT – Ruby Tuesday has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy leaving many of its Michigan based restaurants closed including ones in Clarkston, Sterling Heights, Taylor, Saline, Mount Pleasant, Midland and Gaylord.

Despite the bankruptcy Ruby Tuesday still has Michigan restaurants open in Big Rapids, South Canton and Cadillac.

“We do not anticipate any additional restaurant closures at this time. We remain committed to providing our guests with safe, quality experiences at all our current locations,” said Jenifer Boyd Harmon, chief marketing officer for Ruby Tuesday.

According to reports a total of 185 Ruby Tuesday restaurants will be closed across the country due to the bankruptcy filing and restructuring efforts by the company.

The company reportedly started closing locations before the bankruptcy filing.

