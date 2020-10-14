Michigan lawmakers approve COVID-19 response plan

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan lawmakers approved a COVID-19 response plan early Wednesday morning.

This comes after a Michigan Supreme Court ruling struck down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus-related executive orders.

The plan is a package of Senate and House bills.

Senate bills 886 and 911 would continue unemployment benefits for up to 26 weeks for eligible workers out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate bill 1108 would allow local governments, school boards and other public bodies with a method to meet electronically, if necessary, to conduct business and engage with the public.

Senate bill 1094 is aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes by implementing recommendations of the Nursing Homes COVID-19 Preparedness Task Force.

This bill also requires the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to implement a process to create Care and Recovery Centers within nursing homes for those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

House bill 6159 would provide liability protections for health care providers for services related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

House bill 6192 would extend expiration deadlines for Michigan driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations until Dec. 31, 2020.

The plan is now headed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk for approval.

