Southfield Public Library temporarily closed due to ‘possible COVID-19 exposure’

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Officials with the Southfield Public Library said the library will remain closed due to possible exposure of COVID-19.

“The Southfield Public Library will remain closed through Sunday, October 18 for deep cleaning due to possible COVID-19 exposure. It is anticipated that the Library will re-open on Monday, October 19, 2020,” read a statement from officials. “In the interim, patrons are encouraged to visit the Library’s website at www.southfieldlibrary.org for numerous e-books, audio books, movies, music, children’s materials, research tools and many other resources.”

According to the library’s website, anyone with library materials are instructed to hold them until the library reopens. No fines will be assessed until then.