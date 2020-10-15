Hour-long ‘Flashpoint’ Sunday with U.S. Senate candidates Gary Peters and John James

WDIV-Local 4′s Devin Scillian will anchor an hour-long “Flashpoint” Sunday at 10 a.m. with Democratic Sen. Gary Peters and Republican John James, both U.S. Senate candidates in the upcoming election. The interviews will be done individually and cover a wide range of issues.

“We want to make sure our viewers get as much first-hand information as possible from the candidates themselves, not just messages from political ads,” said WDIV’s Vice President and General Manager Marla Drutz.

WDIV-Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit will continue to bring viewers/users the most comprehensive political coverage throughout the election and beyond. “Flashpoint” has recently covered voter suppression efforts in Michigan, interviewing Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, the changing protocols in nursing homes during the pandemic, a debate between congressional candidates Elissa Slotkin and Paul Junge, and absentee voting by mail.

Furthermore, Local 4′s station-wide commitment, called the Trust Index, is in full force, fact-checking news reports and most recently live fact-checking the presidential and vice-presidential debates, to stop the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

In addition to WDIV’s on-air coverage, ClickOnDetroit will be working continuously during election season to bring users up-to-date information as it comes in. The station’s website has been the No. 1 news site in Metro Detroit every month in 2020 (source: Comscore).

“We may not know who won on election night, but our team will be on top of all the developments every step of the way to keep voters informed,” said WDIV News Director Kim Voet.

“Flashpoint” airs Sundays at 10 a.m. on Local 4.