Metro Detroit weather: Dreary and wet start to the week

DETROIT – We’re in for a dreary, wet start to the week. But there are some warmer and drier days ahead. Will those coincide with the start of Big Ten football this weekend?

Showers and Clouds

Sunshine will be hard to find for the first half of the week. We’re in a pretty active pattern with multiple rain chances. The majority of the raindrops will fall at night, however. Exceptions will be for the morning commute on Wednesday and Thursday. Otherwise, expect dry daylight hours, just with not much sunshine. Skies get brighter on Thursday after the morning rain wraps up. That’s the beginning of a nicer stretch of weather going into the weekend. But we’ll still have to contend with a storm chance on Friday evening.

Temperatures Rebound

If you’re already tired of 50-degree highs, you’re in luck. After one more below-normal day Tuesday, temperatures will be above that mark for the second half of the work week. Expect 60s Wednesday and 70s on Thursday and Friday. Plus we’ll get more sunshine with those warmer temperatures than what we’re dealing with for the beginning of the week.

Kickoff Weekend

Big 10 football is back this weekend. Michigan State is playing at home against Rutgers, while Michigan hits the road to take on Minnesota. Early looks at both games show weather should have a minimal impact. Both the noon kick in East Lansing and the 7:30PM start in the Twin Cities should be dry, with typical autumn temperatures.

Another Hurricane

We’re monitoring Tropical Storm Epsilon in the Atlantic. That storm will likely become a hurricane before the weekend. It could impact Bermuda, but should not be an issue for the United States. We’re getting close to another tropical record. If there is one more named storm (Zeta), that will tie the record from 2005 for most named storms in a hurricane season. Then Eta, if it materializes would put 2020 in the record books alone for most active season.