Michigan Amber Alert: 2-year-old missing out of Lansing Township

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy from Lansing Township.

Police said Phoenix Javon Washington is believed to have been taken by 26-year-old Phoenix Washington. They have the same first and last name.

The elder Washington is described as a Black man standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was driving a black, four-door 2011 Mazda 3 with Michigan license plate EFM 6569.

The boy is described as Black, standing 2 feet 3 inches and weighing 30 pounds.

They were reported missing Monday morning from 3209 West Michigan Avenue in Lansing Township.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-730-5855.

