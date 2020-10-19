Michigan COVID-19 cases on the rise along with the rest of the United States, Europe

DETROIT – Michigan had the highest 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases last week at 1,463 since the start of the pandemic.

“This virus is all across the state, it’s growing,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “The scientists have been telling us the fall was going to be the most challenging time.”

The Michigan Supreme Court curtailed the governors executive order abilities but the vast majority of those remain in place because of orders issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The regions of the state with the greatest volume of cases are the Upper Peninsula and the west side of the state. While Michigan’s cases are rising, there are 27 other states with greater spikes. The top three being the Dakotas and Montana.

It’s not just the United States either. The United Kingdom and the European Union have rapidly rising cases, higher than the U.S. when adjusted for population. Northern Ireland has gone into lockdown. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying targeted lockdowns in cities like Liverpool. France has put a curfew in place in cities, including Paris.

The experts claim the colder weather is the driving factor. Whitmer said it’s time to remain vigilant with the mask wearing and hand washing.

“We know what it’s going to take to stay safe and it’s the simple things like wearing a mask and physical distancing," Whitmer said. "The more of us who do that, the less likely we’re going to see the spike grow uncontrolled and have to close our economy down again.”