Both presidential campaigns make push for Michigan ahead of Election Day

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Michigan has been at the center of the election whirlwind since last week. Both campaigns not only had their candidate on the ground in this state, but all their surrogates are here this week too.

On Tuesday, Jill Biden and Eric Trump made stops in Michigan. Jill Biden is working her way around Metro Detroit, starting at an Urban Farm and then to an outdoor rally pushing women to vote in Madison Heights.

Meanwhile, Eric Trump started the day in Lansing, pitching his father’s economic policies. In 2016 Donald Trump campaigned in Michigan relentlessly and it paid off. This year, he’s back, but so is the Biden campaign.

