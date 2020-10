Coca-Cola is looking to reward someone who’s tackled 2020 without issue.

The winner will get a year’s supply of Diet Coke complete with a mini fridge.

You have until November 16th to nominate who you think should receive the 365 cans of Diet Coke.

Click here to learn more.

The only requirement is it has to be someone who has “gone beyond the call of duty to take on all that 2020 has entailed like a true boss.”

Unfortunately you cannot nominate yourself.