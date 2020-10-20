Warren auto workers concerned about coronavirus procedures at FCA plant

WARREN, Mich. – A photo taken at a local automotive plant is raising questions about how coronavirus procedures are being handled, if at all.

A concerned worker at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) assembly plant in Warren sent a photo to Local 4 that shows a hallway packed wall-to-wall with employees -- with some shoulder-to-shoulder.

The photo clearly shows a lack of social distancing among plant workers. With heads turned in the photo, it’s difficult to tell who is wearing a mask and who isn’t. Employees have claimed, however, that face coverings are not being worn as frequently as they should be.

Some workers have also claimed that an adjusted entrance procedure, designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, has not been going as planned.

In response, FCA sent a statement to Local 4 to shed light on what occurred inside of the Warren plant Tuesday.

“Around 5 a.m. this morning, one of the thermal imaging cameras at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant malfunctioned. About six minutes later, the camera’s operations were restored. While the camera was inoperable, the plant immediately implemented manual temperature screenings using infrared hand-held thermometers," the statement reads. "Masks are distributed to plant employees once they have cleared the thermal imaging station to ensure they have the proper protection before entering the plant floor. We encourage our employees to wear a mask and maintain social distancing whenever they are out and about, and they are required to wear masks when making their way into the facility. We continue to review and improve our internal processes to ensure the safety of our employees.”

FCA officials say they are taking steps to ensure a similar incident does not happen again in the future.

