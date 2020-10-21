3-year-old girl is in 'good condition’ after being shot at Zap Zone in Lansing, police say

LANSING, Mich. – A 3-year-old girl needed surgery and is in “good condition” after being shot at a Zap Zone in Lansing, officials said.

Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the Zap Zone at 936 Mall Drive East in Delta Township on Tuesday for a report of shots being fired.

Deputies were able to secure the scene and provide first aid to the girl who had been shot. Paramedics arrived and transported the girl to Sparrow Hospital for treatment.

Police said as of Wednesday, the girl is out of surgery and in good condition. Detectives are still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Ted Johnson at 517-323-8492.

