FBI to announce ‘major election security’ issue

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is holding a news conference on Wednesday evening to discuss a “major election security” issue.

This live stream has ended.

Officials announced Wednesday that the FBI has identified that Iran and Russia have taken actions to disrupt the election process as voting is already underway across the U.S. for the presidential election.

Ahead of the news conference, officials issued the following statement:

🚨RUBIO & WARNER new statement on US election security:

“We urge every American – including members of the media – to be cautious about believing or spreading unverified, sensational claims related to votes and voting.”#Election2020 @WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/a7xXV50YdA — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) October 21, 2020

“Our adversaries abroad seek to sow chaos and undermine voters' belief in our democratic institutions, including the election systems and infrastructure that we rely on to record and properly report expressions of the voters' will,” a press release from Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Mark Warner reads. “They may seek to target those systems, or simply leave the impression that they have altered or manipulated those systems, in order to undermine their credibility and our confidence in them.”

Read more