Rise in COVID-19 cases put jury trials on hold again

DETROIT – All jury trials at the 36th District Court have been put on hold after employees caught COVID-19.

Jury summons had only started to go out with trials in October.

“I have been informed that an assistant prosecuting attorney who was present in the building yesterday, Oct. 7, has tested positive for COVID-19,” Chief judge William McConico alerted court employees through email. "My understanding is that this individual only visited the second floor conference room.”

Insiders said they are furious and believe there have been no contract tracing, they’ve gotten no alert from the Wayne County Health Department and it’s even unclear who the positive prosecutor came into contact with that day.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said there have been three people in the office that tested positive for COVID-19, they were not in courtrooms and they have been quarantined.

Jury trials just resumed at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice, but this week brought mass courtroom confusion.

One attorney writing the presiding judge: “I understand jury trials have been suspended for the time being, at least that’s the talk around FMHJ.”

The presiding judge responded: "Yes, jury trials have been halted due to an increase in COVID cases and positive case in the WCPO.”

The first case to be put on hold was Trevaun Pearson. He was charged with attempted murder, accused of shooting a man back in April.

Pearson doesn’t have the $200,000 bond and has to wait inside the Wayne County Jail.