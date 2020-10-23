Dwane Casey and donuts: Detroit Pistons open practice facility to encourage early voting

DETROIT – Detroit Pistons are hosting an event aimed at encouraging residents to vote early in the 2020 presidential election.

Detroit Pistons Head Coach Dwane Casey, Earl Cureton and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are going to engage with voters at the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Practice Facility on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The Pistons organization has partnered with When We All Vote and More Than A Vote for the event. It is in celebration of national Vote Early Day. Residents will be able to submit their absentee ballot at a secure drop box outside the facility.

There will be cider and donuts courtesy of Franklin Cider Mill. There will also be free pumpkins, live entertainment and autograph signings with Casey, Cureton and Benson.

The first 150 attendees will receive a Detroit Party at the Mailbox Package, which includes a Detroit Pistons hat, Michigan-made food and drink items, voter information card and more.

“Millions of Americans have already cast their ballots and with only 21 days until Election Day, making your plan to vote early is critical. It’s now up to us to do everything in our power to get our friends and family ready to vote early and safely together,” said When We All Vote Co-Chair Michelle Obama.

Those who attend will be required to wear a face covering and follow social distancing protocols.

When We All Vote will provide PPE to attendees and Lyft is providing a free transportation code for Michigan voters (Code: DETVOTE).

