Winter Blast Weekend 2021 in Downtown Detroit canceled due to COVID-19

DETROIT – Winter Blast Weekend organizers announced that the 2021 event has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event has been held in Downtown Detroit for the past 16 years. The coronavirus pandemic has led to many events being canceled or postponed.

“Between a spike in cases both nationally and in Michigan and suggested limitations in large gatherings by both the CDC and State of Michigan, we have made the decision to focus our efforts on planning in 2022," said Jon Witz, the festival’s producer.

Winter Blast is focusing on programming for 2022.

“The health and safety of our guests, sponsors and stakeholders is our top priority and we hope for positive developments in treatments or a vaccine that will hopefully allow larger special events to happen later in 2021,” Witz said.

