Michigan exotic animal owner set to get hundreds of seized animals returned

ROMULUS, Mich. – Javon Stacks said 640 animals, most of them hedgehogs, were seized during a raid in Romulus back in November of last year.

At the time, prosecutors said those animals were neglected and accused him of being a “bootleg zookeeper.” Local 4′s Tim Pamplin caught up with Stacks on Friday after a judge said he should get the animals back.

“I feel amazing. I’m God blessed. I feel great,” he said.

Stacks is considering filling a claim for the animals who died while in custody. He said more than 200 died after they were seized during the investigation.

He said someone called in a bogus tip when they reported him to the police.

“Jealous guy, he wanted me out of business,” he said.

Stacks just wants to clear his name.

“I loved animals ever since I was a little kid,” he said.

