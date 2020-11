DETROIT – All ballots in Detroit are expected to be counted by this evening, city clerk Janet Winfrey told Local 4 News this morning.

As of 6:30 a.m. today a total of 143,000 ballots were counted in the City of Detroit with an additional 35,000 more left to be processed.

Winfrey also discussed her plans to run for office again telling Local 4 News she is "not yet done.”

As of now the presidency could be decided on key battleground states that include Michigan.

