COVID-19 spike leads to surge at Michigan hospitals

DETROIT – With COVID-19 cases rising exponentially in Michigan, local hospitals are starting to fill with new patients.

Both the Henry Ford Health and Beaumont Health systems have seen a rise in COVID-19 patients.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, Henry Ford Health System had 226 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at its six hospitals. On Monday, that number was 177.

Physicians are urging residents to take coronavirus seriously.

