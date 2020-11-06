65ºF

Local News

COVID-19 spike leads to surge at Michigan hospitals

Michigan has about 200,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Michigan COVID-19, COVID, COVID-19 Cases, Hospitals, Michigan, Michigan News, Local, Local News, Coronavirus In Michigan, Case, Ventilators, Reopening Michigan

DETROIT – With COVID-19 cases rising exponentially in Michigan, local hospitals are starting to fill with new patients.

RELATED: Tracking Michigan COVID-19 hospitalization data trends

Both the Henry Ford Health and Beaumont Health systems have seen a rise in COVID-19 patients.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, Henry Ford Health System had 226 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at its six hospitals. On Monday, that number was 177.

Physicians are urging residents to take coronavirus seriously.

You can watch Paula Tutman’s full story in the video above.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: