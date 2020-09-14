Tracking coronavirus cases, outbreaks in Michigan schools

Michigan has started tracking coronavirus outbreaks in schools across the state.

Data on COVID-19 outbreaks is being collected from the 45 local health departments across the state weekly. A COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household.

Outbreak data will be updated each Monday at 3 p.m., and will include K-12, college and university school name, address, number of cases and if the cases involved staff, students or both.

Students or staff exposed to COVID-19 outside the school building and are not thought to have spread the virus in the school due to quarantine or self-isolation are not included in the data.

Many factors, including the lack of ability to conduct effective contact tracing in certain settings, may result in underreporting of outbreaks. This information does not provide a complete picture of school outbreaks in Michigan and the absence of identified outbreaks in a school does not mean it is not experiencing an outbreak.

Michigan COVID-19 outbreaks in schools as of Sept. 14, 2020:

(New outbreaks are those outbreaks that were first identified during the current reporting week. Ongoing outbreaks are those that had already been identified in previous weeks but have had at least one new associated case reported to the local health department in the last 2 weeks. New and ongoing outbreaks are counted only once (i.e., a new outbreak is not also counted in the ongoing outbreak category).)