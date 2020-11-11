Lawrence Technological University to move classes online amid rising COVID cases

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Students at Lawrence Technological University will switch to online instruction next week due to increasing coronavirus spread, officials said.

Lawrence Tech announced Wednesday that the university will move to remote instruction beginning Nov. 16 as COVID-19 cases climb throughout the state of Michigan. Classes were previously slated to transition to online-only instruction by Nov. 24 before the holiday, but officials have adjusted that schedule to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Students involved in laboratory courses or senior projects in the colleges of Engineering, Arts and Sciences and Business and Information Technology will remain on campus through Nov. 24, according to officials.

Residence halls and dining services will remain open on the Southfield-based campus through their originally-scheduled dates.

According to the university’s website, Lawrence Tech currently has eight active “residential” COVID-19 cases, 14 overall active cases, 62 “residential” individuals in active quarantine and overall 132 individuals in active quarantine, as of Nov. 11.

Visit Lawrence Tech’s website here for the latest information.

Regions throughout the state of Michigan are experiencing a surge in coronavirus spread and confirmed COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, the state reported 6,008 new COVID-19 cases and 42 new deaths since Tuesday. Overall, coronavirus cases in Michigan have reached 229,285 in total, with a death toll of 7,766, as of Wednesday.

Read: 4 key data points that show extent of COVID outbreak in Michigan right now

Click here for more Michigan COVID data.