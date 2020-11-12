Michigan State University opens free sexual assault health care program

EAST LANSING, Mich. – A Michigan State University program will begin offering free and confidential medical care 24 hours a day to individuals who have experienced sexual assault and seek care within a five-day period, according to officials.

The MSU Sexual Assault Healthcare Program facilities are co-located with the MSU Center for Survivors in the Student Services Building. The facility opened for patients on Thursday at 9 a.m.

“The staff members at the Center for Survivors have been talking with community partners about the possibility of creating a community-based sexual assault nurse examiner program in the Lansing area for years,” said Tana Fedewa, director of the Center for Survivors at MSU. “When we became aware of an opportunity to partner with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the dream became a possibility.”

The decision to open the sexual assault health care program was based on a recommendation from the university’s Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct Expert Advisory Workgroup.

Program medical director Sameerah Shareef, a longtime nurse-midwife in the Lansing area, will lead the nurses conducting the exams.

The program is funded by a grant through the Victims of Crime Act.

