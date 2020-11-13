62-year-old man dies in fire at Port Huron residence

PORT HURON, Mich. – A 62-year-old man died in a fire at a residence in Port Huron Thursday afternoon.

The Port Huron Fire Department says at about 6:36 p.m. crews responded to a building fire in the 600 block of 12th Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters were notified of a possible victim in an upstairs bedroom who was unable to move due to a medical condition, officials said. Crews worked to put out “heavy fire” in the second story of the home, with flames reaching more than 10 feet in the air.

Once the fire was put out, crews found the body of a 62-year-old man who was beyond lifesaving assistance. His body was taken to the St. Clair County Medical Examiner’s Office for further review.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by the misuse of a candle. Officials say no other injuries were reported from the incident.

