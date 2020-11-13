Judge denies GOP lawsuit to halt certification of Detroit election results

A Wayne County judge has denied a motion from Republican challengers to halt certification of Detroit election results.

In a ruling issued Friday, Wayne County Judge Timothy Kenny said plaintiffs' interpretation of events at TCF Center were “incorrect and not credible.”

“Plaintiffs' affiants did not have full understanding of TCF absent ballot tabulation.” Judge Kenny denied all motions, including one for an independent audit.

It’s the third time that a judge has refused to intervene in crucial steps that are necessary to certify the broader Michigan voting totals, which gave Joe Biden a crucial victory over President Donald Trump by more than 140,000 votes.

Previous: Hundreds provide testimonies -- but no real evidence -- in Trump campaign lawsuit to stop certification of Michigan election results

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. In fact, election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well across the U.S., and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities.

At least five lawsuits have been filed in Michigan, including two that are pending in federal court. Kenny twice has turned down injunctions in Wayne County, a Democratic stronghold. Trump improved his performance there by 35,000 votes over 2016 but still was routed by Biden, who got 68% amid a significant turnout.

Those who submitted affidavits questioned ballot transportation and most often were either not allowed to enter or saw others not allowed to enter. Though these individuals have claimed they were not allowed to enter ballot-counting rooms, as it has been repeatedly explained, it was discovered that the number of poll watchers from both parties had already exceeded the legal limit allowed in the room at one time. That is why those individuals were not allowed entry.