KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Milan Claypool, 20, was charged Saturday in connection with the death of Newell Lee.

WBIR reports Lee was fatally shot Nov. 7 in East Knoxville, Tenn.

Claypool was arrested in Detroit and in custody at the Wayne County Detention Facility awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7212.

More: Detroit crime news