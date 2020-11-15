Live at 6 p.m.: Gov. Whitmer makes announcement regarding COVID-19 in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to make an announcement Sunday evening regarding the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan.

Whitmer will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Sunday. You can watch live in the stream posted above.

The announcement pertains to the state’s efforts to slow the spread of the virus, state officials said. On Thursday, Whitmer said she was considering further action to stop the spread of the virus.

“Right now, my team and I are following the numbers closely and strongly considering all actions that we can take to keep Michiganders safe,” Whitmer said Thursday.

On Saturday, Michigan reported 7,072 new COVID-19 cases and 65 additional deaths, bringing the state totals up to 251,813 cases and 7,994 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Michigan reported a single-day record 8,516 new cases Friday.