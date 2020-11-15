Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season begins Sunday

DETROIT – Sunday is an unofficial holiday in Michigan -- it’s the opening day of firearm deer hunting season.

Nealy 500,000 hunters are expected to hunt this season.

The DNR reported technical issues Saturday that prevented many hunters from buying a base license and deer kill tags. Hunters are asked to continue checking online or with local stores for updates.

DNR conservation officers will take the technical issue into consideration when making contact with hunters throughout the season.

Hunters who were not able to obtain a legally issued kill tag for their deer due to system outages are asked to make a temporary kill tag using materials they have on hand. The temporary tag should include the same information normally found on a kill tag:

Identification of the hunter.

The date the deer was killed.

The sex of animal.

Number of antler points on each side.

Customers who have purchased a license on the DNR website are asked to use this temporary kill tag until their legal tag arrives in the mail.

More information can be found on the DNR’s official website here.

State officials remind hunters not to eat venison from deer taken within 5 miles of Clark’s Marsh in Oscoda Township

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Natural Resources are reminding hunters not to eat venison from deer taken within five miles of Clark’s Marsh in Oscoda Township.

The deer could be contaminated with PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonic acid), a type of PFAS. Officials say evidence suggests that Clark’s Marsh is highly contaminated with PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). MDHHS recommends a Do Not Eat advisory for all fish and wildlife taken for consumption from the marsh.

