State officials remind hunters not to eat venison from deer taken within 5 miles of Clark’s Marsh in Oscoda Township

OSCODA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Natural Resources are reminding hunters not to eat venison from deer taken within five miles of Clark’s Marsh in Oscoda Township.

The deer could be contaminated with PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonic acid), a type of PFAS. Officials say evidence suggests that Clark’s Marsh is highly contaminated with PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). MDHHS recommends a Do Not Eat advisory for all fish and wildlife taken for consumption from the marsh.

“These advisories have been issued to protect Michiganders from PFAS as this chemical has been shown to cause damage to immune and reproductive systems, raise cholesterol levels and increase chances of cancers, such as kidney and testicular cancers,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

The area is under multiple do not eat advisories. The advisories include a do not eat for fish, deer, resident aquatic and semi-aquatic wildlife. MDHHS and the DNR collected additional deer from the area in 2020. Statewide assessments of PFAS in other wildlife, such as turkey and waterfowl, are also being planned.

Click here for an online map of the advisory area and answers to frequently answered questions.

Wildlife that has been exposed to PFAS may not show any signs of being ill. If you see a deer that appears to be sick, contact the DNR hotline at 800-292-7800.

If you have health questions about eating deer or other wildlife, or about the health risks associated with PFAS, contact MDHHS at 800-648-6942.

