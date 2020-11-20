Detroit’s first Black-owned cider mill opens on city’s west side

DETROIT – A Detroit farmer is adding donuts and cider to the menu.

The business is owned and operated by a local mother. Detroit Farm and Cider is tucked away near The Lodge and Webb Avenue.

Blighted homes are a symbol of what once was, but right across the street are four acres of fresh fruits, farm animals and now a cider mill.

“I would hope it’s a healing place for people to come and connect and be themselves,” Leandra King said.

King owns Detroit Farm and Cider. King has been growing peaches, plums, apples and apricots there for nearly two years. Now she’s adding a cider mill to the mix.

“It’s exciting. I tread lightly because there’s so much that needs to be addressed in our community,” King said.

King said she was alarmed by the lack of access to fresh fruits and vegetables for minority groups across the country.

“It begs the question, ‘Why?’ And that’s frustrating. ‘Why don’t we have access?’” She said.

King wanted Detroit residents to buy weekly produced boxes at reduced rates. The farm accepts EBT cards.

Children can also go to the farm to enjoy horse rides and the farm offers workshops on the basics of farming.

The farm wasn’t able to produce enough apples to make their own cider this year. It received cider and donuts from Miller Orchard, but they expect to have their own next fall.

Detroit Farm and Cider runs Friday through Sunday from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.

