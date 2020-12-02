Detroit father speaks out after 13-year-old missing daughter was found

DETROIT – A 13-year-old girl missing for weeks is back with her family after a concerned community member reached out.

“An individual called me on Facebook, showing me a picture, asking me if this was my daughter,” said the father.

The teen’s father and uncle, who are not being shown to protect the victim, then found the 13-year-old with a 36-year-old man at a home on Saratoga Avenue. The uncle recorded it all.

“It was really an emotional drain because I had to keep my emotions in order and not react,” said the teen’s uncle.

The 13-year-old’s father can’t help but feel horrible about her daughter and what she went through.

“Toxicology report came back and she was on methamphetamine. Now she’s going to get transferred to a mental institution where she’ll be getting some further treatment,” said the father.

But he’s happy she’s now safe and sound.

“For her to feel that way, to want to walk away from home and get inside the arms of somebody else, I feel like I failed her as a parent,” he said. “I’m thankful to the community. I’m thankful to everybody that has played a part in making this possible to get her back home.”

The 36-year-old man has yet to be arrested or charged. Police are waiting to get a statement from the 13-year-old before they can go any further with legal proceedings.

You can watch the full report in the video posted above.