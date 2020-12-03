Men are more aggressive behind the wheel, AAA says

DETROIT, Mich. – The American Automobile Association claims it has settled who is more aggressive on the road -- the data shows men are more likely to speed, tailgate, drive dangerously and express road rage.

Metro Detroiters agree that road rage isn’t worth the risk, but when it comes down to who is more likely to have road rage -- drivers were divided.

Data gathered by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety confirms the perception that men tend to speed, tailgate, merge dangerously, and make rude gestures or honk at other drivers more than women.

The data also found that younger drivers were more aggressive than older drivers. Regardless of gender or sex, nearly 80% of American drivers demonstrate aggressive behavior behind the wheel -- with speeding topping the list.

AAA has some common-sense advice: be tolerant and forgiving on the road, don’t respond, avoid eye contact, keep your distance and call police if you need to.

“Speeding, red-light running, and cutting other drivers off can kill you, your passengers, and others sharing the road,” said Jake Nelson, AAA’s director of traffic safety advocacy. “Driving aggressively isn’t worth the risk. When you get behind the wheel, be patient, be kind, and obey traffic laws so everyone gets home safely.”

You can find the full results of the study here.

RELATED: Traffic news