The Michigan Court of Appeals has overturned a conviction of a man serving life in prison for a 1993 murder.

The court overturned the 2014 murder conviction of Johnny Kennedy because a judge did not allow Kennedy’s lawyer to hire a DNA expert at public expense.

Kennedy was found guilty of killing a woman in 1993 in Detroit after police linked DNA on the victim’s body to him.

Prosecutors are now asking the state Supreme Court to look at the case.

